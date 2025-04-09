Leader Barzani: Accelerate KRG formation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani called on the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to accelerate efforts in forming a new regional government.

Speaking at the opening of the 17th Erbil International Book Fair, Barzani emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two leading Kurdish parties to prevent further delays in the process. He stressed the need for unity and political stability within the Kurdistan Region.

Reflecting on the parliamentary elections held last October, Barzani acknowledged initial doubts about their feasibility but noted that the elections proceeded as planned. While he recognized minor shortcomings, he emphasized that such issues are typical in any electoral process, stating, "Elections are not without flaws, but they represented a step forward."

Barzani also highlighted the broader regional context, noting that the challenges facing the Kurdistan Region cannot be separated from the growing tensions in the wider Middle East.

Addressing ongoing issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani acknowledged some progress in resolving certain disputes but pointed out that many remain unresolved. He underscored that Iraq was founded on three core principles: partnership, balance, and consensus. However, he expressed regret that these principles have yet to be fully realized.

Finally, Leader Barzani emphasized the importance of keeping Iraq out of regional conflicts, urging a firm commitment to neutrality and the prioritization of the national interest. "Iraq must avoid being dragged into regional wars," he warned.