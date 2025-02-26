KDP, PUK resume KRG talks to end political stalemate

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) resumed negotiations to break the deadlock over forming the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that talks are taking place in the Pirmam area, near Erbil, with senior representatives from both parties leading the discussions. The PUK delegation is headed by Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, while Hoshyar Zebari represents the KDP.

This latest meeting follows months of political stalemate after the Kurdish elections in October 2024. Despite seven previous rounds of talks, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on the formation of a new government.

Notably, the KDP and the PUK are the two main Kurdish parties in the Region. The first emerged as the largest party, securing 39 seats out of 100 with 809,197 votes, while the second followed with 23 seats from 408,141 votes.