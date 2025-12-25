Iraq’s Kirkuk births top 31K in 2025

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Health Directorate on Thursday reported that more than 31,000 babies were born in the province in 2025, underscoring Iraq’s continuing population growth.

The Directorate noted that across the country, births continue to outnumber deaths, with roughly 1,150,000 babies born so far this year compared with about 191,000 deaths.

Iraq’s birth rate ranks among the highest in the region, averaging around 26.8 births per 1,000 people. The country also has a young population, with the median age hovering between 20 and 21 years.

The report comes as Iraq prepares to update its demographic data following the first comprehensive population census in decades, a process authorities indicate will shape the country’s future planning in health, education, and social services.

