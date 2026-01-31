Erbil Maternity Hospital reports 16K+ births in 2025

Shafaq News– Erbil

Erbil Maternity Hospital recorded 16,676 births during 2025, including 10,216 natural deliveries and 6,460 cesarean sections.

Hospital Director Shadan Sherwan Haidari said during a press conference on Saturday that out of the total, male births slightly outnumbered female births, with 8,417 newborns compared to 8,259 females.

The hospital also recorded multiple births, including 416 cases of twin deliveries and 10 of triplet births.