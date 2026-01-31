Kurdistan Region moves to expand China trade, solar investment

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region is seeking to expand trade and investment ties with China, with solar energy emerging as a priority sector as authorities look to diversify the economy and ease pressure on the electricity system.

During a press conference, the head of the Kurdistan Region Exporters and Importers Union, Sheikh Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman, said on Saturday that the union held talks with a Chinese commercial delegation on boosting bilateral trade and attracting new investment, including solar power projects.

Abdulrahman said several Chinese companies are exploring opportunities to develop solar energy projects in the region, describing renewables as a strategic option to reduce reliance on conventional fuels and support electricity supply stability. He noted that trade ties with China are already substantial, with Chinese goods accounting for a large share of local imports and Kurdish traders regularly participating in Chinese trade fairs.

Abdulrahman added that the talks aim to increase trade volumes and open wider investment channels for foreign companies, as the Kurdistan Region seeks to spur economic growth and create jobs.