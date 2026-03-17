Iraq forms parliamentary committee on Ceyhan oil exports

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament decided to form a committee to monitor oil exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan pipeline, an Iraqi PM said on Wednesday.

MP Ahmed Al-Khazali of the Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc told Shafaq News that the committee will coordinate with the Ministry of Oil and the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources to oversee procedures for resuming exports.

He added that the Kurdish Minister of Natural Resources informed the Parliament Speaker of the resumption of oil exports from the Region.

The move comes after the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government announced an agreement to resume oil exports to Ceyhan port starting March 18, alongside the formation of a joint committee to begin the necessary technical and administrative arrangements.