Countries welcome Iraq’s designation of Al-Zaidi to form new government

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Regional and international actors on Tuesday welcomed the designation of Ali Al-Zaidi, the candidate of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, to form a new government.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan congratulated Al-Zaidi in a phone call, describing the assignment as a “national responsibility." He expressed hope for strengthening bilateral ties, stressing that “Iraq’s success is a success for Jordan.”

هنأ رئيس الوزراء الدكتور جعفر حسان، في اتصال هاتفي اليوم الثلاثاء، علي الزيدي، بتكليفه برئاسة مجلس الوزراء لجمهورية #العراق الشقيقة وتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة.وأعرب رئيس الوزراء عن تمنياته للزيدي بالتوفيق والنجاح في مهمته الوطنية، متمنيا المزيد من النجاح والتقدم والازدهار… — Prime Ministry of Jordan (@PrimeMinistry) April 28, 2026

The British Embassy in Baghdad urged swift cabinet formation and affirmed its readiness to work with the incoming administration on key challenges, particularly security and the economy.

On April 28, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi formally tasked Al-Zaidi with forming a government, which he must complete within 30 days and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

Read more: Who is Ali Al-Zaidi? The businessman tapped for Iraq's premiership

This is a developing story…