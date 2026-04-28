KDP leader welcomes Ali Al-Zaidi after PM designation

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on his nomination to form Iraq’s next government.

During a phone call, both sides emphasized the need for closer coordination among political forces to accelerate cabinet formation and meet public expectations.

On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi tasked Al-Zaidi with forming a new government after the Coordination Framework, which holds about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, selected him following the withdrawal of State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) Coalition.

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