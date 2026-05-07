Iraq’s PM-designate unveils 14-point program before confidence vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on Thursday unveiled a 14-point ministerial program detailing the incoming government’s priorities ahead of a planned parliamentary confidence vote.

According to a copy obtained by Shafaq News, the program focuses on state sovereignty and national security, foreign policy, economic and financial reform, energy, industry, agriculture and water resources, governance and anti-corruption measures, education, healthcare, social protection and poverty reduction, telecommunications and information technology, human rights, women and children’s affairs, youth and sports, as well as culture, tourism, and antiquities.

Al-Zaidi had formally submitted the program to Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi for circulation among lawmakers before next week’s vote.

Negotiations over ministerial portfolios continue under a points-based system tied to parliamentary representation, with blocs generally requiring at least 10 seats to secure service ministries and more than 15 seats for sovereign portfolios. Cabinet positions in Iraq are traditionally allocated through political agreements under the muhasasa system, a post-2003 power-sharing arrangement among the country’s main political and ethnic groups.

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