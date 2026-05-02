KSDP leader calls for guarantees before backing Iraq’s PM-designate

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish parties should withhold support for Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi until firm guarantees are secured for Iraqi Kurdistan’s rights, Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) Secretary-General Mohammed Haji Mahmoud urged on Saturday.

At a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Mahmoud, known as Kaka Hama, cautioned the two main Kurdish parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), against “repeating past missteps” by offering early endorsements or holding protocol meetings without concrete agreements.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Erbil earlier in the day with a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in Iraq’s parliament, for talks with Kurdish leaders on forming the next government. Shafaq News correspondent reported that Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and senior officials received the delegation at Erbil International Airport, with meetings scheduled with KDP leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and other officials.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead