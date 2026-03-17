PUK and KSDP call for Kurdish unity amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party (KSDP) on Tuesday called for stronger Kurdish unity to address rising regional risks and keep Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, outside the ongoing Middle East conflict.

During a press conference, PUK politburo member Imad Ahmed reiterated the party’s commitment to “peace and stability,” urging de-escalation and emphasizing that disputes between Erbil and Baghdad should be resolved through dialogue within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

“Rigid positions and inflammatory rhetoric could aggravate existing challenges,” he warned, stressing the need to shield the Kurdistan Region from the consequences of regional confrontation.

KSDP Secretary-General Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, meanwhile, criticized what he described as “unfair federal policies toward the Kurdistan Region.” Speaking to Shafaq News, he argued that Baghdad has imposed restrictions affecting several sectors in the Region, particularly trade.

Haji Mahmoud called for stronger unity among Kurdish political forces under the current circumstances, adding, “The condolence ceremony reflected visible signs of Kurdish solidarity.” He concluded that a unified Kurdish position is necessary to address the political and economic pressures facing the Region.

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