Iraq holds primary spot in Turkish tourism rankings

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

More than 52,690 Iraqis visited Turkiye in March 2026, retaining Iraq’s position as the top Arab source of tourists despite a decline from 67,500 arrivals in February, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia came second with 22,271 visitors, followed by Algeria with 17,066. Egypt recorded 12,752 tourists, while Morocco registered 11,635. Lebanon followed closely with 11,526 visitors, then Tunisia with 9,719, Libya with 9,046, Jordan with 7,205, and Yemen with 1,785.

The Ministry attributed the trend to streamlined travel procedures, strong cultural ties, and economic links, drawing Iraqi families to Turkiye as a preferred destination for shopping, leisure, and holidays.