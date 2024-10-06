Iraq tops list of Arab visitors to Turkiye in September, Turkish Ministry

Shafaq News/ Iraq led the list of Arab countries for the number of visitors to Turkiye in September 2024, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Sunday.

According to the Ministry’s report, Iraq ranked first with 122,702 tourists last month which represents a 2.18% decrease compared to the 145,478 Iraqi visitors in September 2023, and a 2.58% drop from the 162,713 visitors in 2022.

Saudi Arabia followed in second place with 99,484 tourists, while Kuwait ranked third with 47,184 visitors. Jordan, Lebanon, the UAE, Qatar, and Yemen also featured on the list, with Jordan sending 40,182 visitors, Lebanon 35,732, the UAE 12,782, Qatar 7,692, and Yemen 3,136.