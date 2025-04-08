Sharp decline hits Basrah crude prices

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude prices fell sharply by more than 12%, with both the heavy and medium grades posting significant losses. Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $8.10, or 12.10%, to settle at $58.87 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined by $8.10, or 11.57%, reaching $61.92 per barrel.

Brent crude went up 81 cents, or 1.26%, at $65.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 92 cents, or 1.52%, to $61.61