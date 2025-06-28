Basrah crudes post weekly gains
Shafaq News – Basrah
Basrah crude oil benchmarks logged weekly gains, following a global rally in oil prices.
Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s session up $0.11 at $65.53, while recorded a weekly rise of $6.63, or 9.19%.
Basrah Medium also increased $0.11 to settle at $68.53, with a weekly increase of $6.58, or 8.76%.
Globally, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures fell nearly 12% for the week, reflecting cautious sentiment across markets.