Basrah crudes post weekly gains

Basrah crude oil benchmarks logged weekly gains, following a global rally in oil prices.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s session up $0.11 at $65.53, while recorded a weekly rise of $6.63, or 9.19%.

Basrah Medium also increased $0.11 to settle at $68.53, with a weekly increase of $6.58, or 8.76%.

Globally, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures fell nearly 12% for the week, reflecting cautious sentiment across markets.