Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up despite a global decrease in oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 99 cents to $61.41 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 99 cents, reaching $64.36 per barrel.

Brent crude futures dipped 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $65.40 a barrel by 0318 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.16 a barrel.