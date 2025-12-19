US launches airstrikes against ISIS in Syria

Shafaq News - Damascus (Updated at 02:07)

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, on Friday, declared that US forces commenced "OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE" in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites, in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra.

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," Hegseth added.

Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria. This is not the beginning of a war — it is a… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the US Central Command announced that US forces have commenced a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in Syria, adding that this massive strike follows the attack on US and partner forces in Syria on December 13.

U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in SyriaTAMPA, Fla. – U.S. forces have commenced a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in Syria. This massive strike follows the attack on U.S. and partner forces in Syria on Dec. 13.We will provide… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 19, 2025

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the raids targeted positions and bases belonging to ISIS across desert areas in the Syrian provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Homs, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Friday.

The strikes were accompanied by successive explosions heard in both western and eastern rural areas of Deir ez-Zor, as well as in the town of Maadan in the Raqqa countryside.

“Four missiles struck areas in the Deir ez-Zor desert, launched from a Global Coalition base near the city of al-Shaddadi in southern Hasakah province,” the correspondent added.

Separately, The New York Times quoted a US official as saying that the air operation in Syria was broad in scope and could continue for several hours.

The strikes come days after US forces were targeted in an ambush in the city of Palmyra (Tadmur) in central Syria, an incident that resulted in the deaths of three US nationals, including two soldiers and a civilian interpreter.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump vowed to respond, while his special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, described the attack as a “cowardly terrorist ambush,” reaffirming Washington’s commitment to defeating terrorism in coordination with its Syrian partners.