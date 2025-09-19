US CENTCOM: Airstrike kills ISIS Commander in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Friday, US forces killed a senior ISIS official in an airstrike on his headquarters in Syria, the US Central Command reported, identifying him as a direct threat to the United States.

In a statement, Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, revealed that the strike targeted Omar Abdul Qader, an ISIS high-ranked officer who served as an external operations planner.

U.S. Forces Kill Syria-Based ISIS External Operations PlannerOn Sept. 19, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a raid in Syria that resulted in the death of a senior ISIS operative who posed a direct threat to the U.S. homeland.Omar Abdul Qader was an ISIS member… pic.twitter.com/aMXiNCIHVu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 19, 2025

Highlighting that Abdul Qader was actively planning attacks against the United States, Cooper noted that his death disrupted the group’s ability to plan and carry out future attacks.

He added that US forces remain committed to pursuing individuals and groups intent on harming the United States, its forces, or allied partners abroad, praising the skill and dedication of the troops and support personnel involved in the mission.

The CENTCOM statement follows an earlier announcement by Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS), which reported executing a “new precision operation” that killed Omar Abdul Qader Bassam, also known by the alias Abdul Rahman al-Halabi, inside Syrian territory in coordination with the US-led coalition.