A prominent ISIS leader was killed in Daraa Syria, CENTCOM

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command announced that a prominent ISIS leader was killed in Daraa, Syria.

“The death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in mid-October is another blow to ISIS. This operation was conducted by The Free Syrian Army in Dar’a (Daraa) province in Syria.” The Command said in a statement.

“ISIS remains a threat to the region. CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS.” The statement added.

ISIS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajir confirmed the death of al Quraishi, announcing Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Quraishi as his successor.