Iraqi MPs urge salary cuts for presidents and parliament

Iraqi lawmakers from the Ishraqat Kanoun bloc on Monday called for cuts to the salaries of the country’s three presidencies and members of parliament, citing the need to curb government spending and restore public confidence.

Ishraqat Kanoun is an independent parliamentary bloc that emerged from post-2019 protest networks and independent MPs, not a major sectarian coalition.

At a press conference in Baghdad, bloc member Ahmed Majid urged parliament to activate anti-corruption legislation, including the “Where Did You Get This?” law, which requires public officials to disclose their financial assets, and to enforce the Political Parties Law regulating transparency in party funding.

Majid also called for amendments to Iraq’s Election Law and pressed political blocs to adhere to constitutional timelines to form a government led by what he described as competent, non-partisan ministers.

The calls follow a directive issued on December 15 by outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordering an urgent review of salaries and financial allocations for senior state officials, including the three presidencies, as part of efforts to reduce public expenditure.

Demands to cut salaries of top officials have resurfaced repeatedly in recent years amid public anger over income disparities. In April, more than 60 lawmakers backed a petition seeking amendments to the Public Employee Salary Scale Law, including provisions to reduce salaries for the three presidencies.



