Iraq boosts US Treasury holdings to $40.8B in Dec. 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq increased its holdings of US Treasury securities by more than $1 billion in December 2025, pushing total investments to $40.8 billion, according to official US Treasury data.

The figures show Iraq’s holdings rose by $1.1 billion from November’s $39.7 billion, marking a 74% increase compared with January 2025, when Iraq held $23.4 billion in US Treasuries.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia remained the largest Arab holder with $148.8 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $101 billion and Kuwait at $50.3 billion.

Globally, Japan ranked first with $1.202 trillion in holdings, followed by the United Kingdom at $888 billion, China at $682 billion, and Belgium at $481 billion.

Total foreign holdings of US Treasury securities reached $9.355 trillion in December 2025, up $736.1 billion from $8.619 trillion recorded in the same month of 2024.