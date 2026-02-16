Large-scale security sweep targets terrorist hideouts in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), with support from the Iraqi Army, launched a wide-ranging security operation in Iraq’s Nineveh province, the group’s media cell noted on Monday.

In a statement, the PMF said the campaign targeted terrorist hideouts, sleeper cells, and hostile activity in the province’s sparsely populated areas.

Formed in 2014, the PMF functions as part of Iraq’s official security forces and has expanded its counterintelligence role to monitor remnants of ISIS and groups considered threats to national stability.

Nineveh province in northern Iraq shares around 320 kilometers of the 610-kilometer Iraqi-Syrian border. The region remains critical, as ISIS fighters frequently infiltrate Iraqi territory to carry out attacks against civilians and security forces. The border also serves as a key route for smuggling operations, including drugs, weapons, fighters, and other illicit activities.

