Gold prices dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

Gold prices declined on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, slipping below 1.07 million IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, recorded a selling price of 1,064,000 IQD per mithqal (about five grams) and a buying price of 1,060,000 IQD, down from 1,068,000 IQD a day earlier.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,034,000 IQD, with a buying price of 1,030,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold between 1,065,000 and 1,075,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 1,035,000 and 1,045,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 1,125,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,073,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 920,000 IQD.