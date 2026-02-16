Israeli drone attack kills a citizen in Southern Lebanon

Israeli drone attack kills a citizen in Southern Lebanon
2026-02-16T09:18:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed a Lebanese citizen after hitting a car in the town of Hanin, in the Bint Jbeil district, local media reported on Monday.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the strike targeted Mohammed Tahseen Hussein Qashaqash as he prepared his SUV for transporting students to their schools. The drone fired several missiles at him, killing him instantly and igniting several nearby vehicles.

Lebanese authorities have yet to provide an official statement on the strike.

The Israeli military confirmed on X that it "eliminated a Hezbollah operative who was working on rebuilding military structures in southern Lebanon."

The strike comes despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon