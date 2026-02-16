Israeli drone attack kills a citizen in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed a Lebanese citizen after hitting a car in the town of Hanin, in the Bint Jbeil district, local media reported on Monday.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the strike targeted Mohammed Tahseen Hussein Qashaqash as he prepared his SUV for transporting students to their schools. The drone fired several missiles at him, killing him instantly and igniting several nearby vehicles.

شهيد في الغارة على حانين صباحا https://t.co/YRj3hlMdD7 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) February 16, 2026

Lebanese authorities have yet to provide an official statement on the strike.

The Israeli military confirmed on X that it "eliminated a Hezbollah operative who was working on rebuilding military structures in southern Lebanon."

#عاجل ‼️جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي يقضي على مخرب من منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية كان يعمل على إعادة إعمار بنى عسكرية في جنوب لبنان⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي في وقت سابق اليوم (الاثنين) وقضى على مخرب كان يعمل على محاولة إعادة إعمار بنى عسكرية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في منطقة… — كابتن إيلا Captain Ella (@CaptainElla1) February 16, 2026

The strike comes despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.