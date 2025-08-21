Israeli drone strikes motorcycle in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Deir Siryan

An Israeli drone launched two missiles at the Lebanese town of Deir Siryan, wounding one person, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday.

A motorcycle was targeted in the strike, while the identity of the person wounded remains unverified.

The attack marks the second wave of Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon within less than 24 hours. On Wednesday, Israeli aircraft conducted raids near the city of Tyre, with explosions reported across the area.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee later confirmed that the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions near Mays Castle in the town of Ansar, including weapons depots and a rocket-launching site.

Although a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect since November 27, 2024, the United Nations peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has recorded 4,812 Israeli violations, resulting in over 230 deaths and more than 480 injuries.