Israeli drone strike kills one in south Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Israeli drone strike killed one person in the southern Lebanese town of Deir al-Zahrani, local media reported.

The attack reportedly targeted a vehicle shortly before dawn, igniting a fire that completely destroyed the car.

Despite a ceasefire brokered in November 2024, Israeli air operations in Lebanon have continued, with over 400 deaths resulting from over 3,300 violations of the agreement, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has repeatedly warned that sustained breaches of the truce could reignite hostilities.