Israeli drones strike southern Lebanon: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli drone strikes targeted two villages in southern Lebanon, causing casualties.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, a drone targeted a motorcycle in the village of Arnoun, killing one individual, while a separate strike hit a vehicle in Beit Lif, wounding one.

Separately, an Israeli reconnaissance drone reportedly dropped a stun grenade near a civilian in the border village of Ramyah, with no injuries reported immediately.

On Saturday, an airstrike in Deir al-Zahrani killed a man later identified by the Israeli military as Mohammad Ali Jamoul, a Hezbollah commander in the al-Shaqif rocket unit.

Despite a standing ceasefire agreement mandating an end to hostilities and Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese authorities report over 3,000 Israeli violations since the truce took effect, resulting in more than 400 deaths.