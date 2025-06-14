Israeli drone strike hits Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike hit a Rapid-type vehicle in the main square of Beit Lif, a town in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, seven people were wounded in the assault.

This strike follows a recent pattern of aerial attacks across southern Lebanon. Earlier this week, a drone targeted a motorcycle on the Nabatieh-Fawqa road, resulting in one fatality. Lebanon’s Health Ministry later confirmed the death, which occurred shortly after another drone hit a motorcycle in Deir Seryan, in the Marjayoun district, injuring another person.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on November 26, tensions remain elevated along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier. The agreement outlined a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days. That deadline was later extended to February 18, 2025, but implementation has seen minimal progress.

Lebanese authorities reported that Israel has carried out nearly 3,000 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect. At least 215 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded during this period, according to official figures.