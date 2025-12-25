USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rate strengthened against the Iraqi dinar in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 143,400 dinars per $100, up from 143,150 dinars per $100 recorded on Wednesday.

Exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling price of 144,000 dinars per $100, while buying prices stood at 143,000 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, selling prices reached 142,300 dinars per $100, and buying prices stood at 142,150 dinars per $100.