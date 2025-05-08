USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad and Erbil
2025-05-08T07:39:14+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,000 IQD per $100, down from 143,400 IQD on Wednesday.

Local exchange shops reported a selling price of 143,000 IQD and a buying price of 141,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 141,800 IQD and the buying price stood at 141,650 IQD.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon