USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,000 IQD per $100, down from 143,400 IQD on Wednesday.

Local exchange shops reported a selling price of 143,000 IQD and a buying price of 141,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 141,800 IQD and the buying price stood at 141,650 IQD.