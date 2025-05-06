USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,000 IQD per $100, down from 144,550 IQD on Monday.

In local exchange shops, the selling price reached 145,000 IQD, while the buying price stood at 143,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 144,100 IQD and the buying price was 143,950 IQD.