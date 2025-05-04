USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar inched lower in Baghdad, while they stabilized in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,600 IQD per $100, down from 144,750 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price stood at 145,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price reached 143,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 144,700 IQD, while the buying price was 144,550 IQD per $100.