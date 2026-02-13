Iraq security brief: Arrests, attacks, and rescues

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 13.

ISIS Arms Supplier Arrested (Al-Anbar)

Security forces arrested the main weapons supplier for ISIS cells in Al-Anbar and surrounding areas during an operation in the western desert. The suspect, known as Abu Sayel, had been operating from remote desert locations.

RPG, Mortar Attacks Target Villages (Diyala)

Unidentified gunmen launched small-arms, RPG, and mortar attacks on several villages in Kanaan subdistrict east of Baqubah over four days. Areas including Shihab al-Hassouni, Hassan al-Sultan, Shanawa, and Al-Bad’ah sustained material damage but no casualties. Officials said initial indicators point to tribal and personal disputes rather than organized militant activity.

Anti-Corruption Arrest Over Bribery (Kirkuk)

Integrity Commission officers detained a police employee and a local mayor in Kirkuk while they allegedly accepted $1,500 in bribes in exchange for overlooking encroachment violations. An investigative judge ordered their detention pending further legal action.

Officer Killed in Raid, Eight Arrested (Basra)

A police officer was killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire on a security force conducting a raid linked to a tribal murder case in Al-Qurna district. Authorities arrested eight suspects, including four directly implicated, and seized four rifles and a vehicle.

Kidnapped University Student Rescued (Muthanna)

Police freed a female university student abducted outside Al-Muthanna University after a rapid pursuit operation. Six suspects were arrested and the vehicle used in the kidnapping was seized. The case proceeds under Article 423 of Iraq’s Penal Code.

Officer Seriously Injured in Drug Pursuit (Baghdad)

A narcotics pursuit in western Baghdad ended in a violent collision on the Police Tunnel bridge, leaving a police captain critically injured. Officers arrested three young suspects and seized suspected marijuana despite the crash.