President Barzani at MSC2026: Macron backs Kurdish rights in future Syria

Protecting Kurdish rights in Syria’s future constitution and preventing further regional instability topped talks Friday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Barzani and Macron reviewed political and security developments across the Middle East, with a particular focus on Syria’s transition and the status of Kurdish communities. Both leaders stressed the need to safeguard Kurdish rights within a unified Syrian state and underscored the importance of sustained international coordination to contain tensions and reinforce stability.

سه‌رۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی سوپاسی فه‌ڕه‌نسا و سه‌رۆک ماکرۆن ده‌کات‌https://t.co/6ILAGgETLn pic.twitter.com/UweDIO28i1 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 13, 2026

Barzani expressed appreciation for France’s continued political backing and its long-standing support for Kurdish constitutional rights, describing Paris as a key partner during periods of regional uncertainty.

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the conference. He is expected to hold additional meetings with leaders and senior officials from participating countries to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional issues.

The Munich Security Conference, held annually, brings together heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers to address global security and stability challenges.