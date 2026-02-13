Iraq security forces investigate mortar and RPG attacks in Diyala villages

Shafaq News- Diyala

Security forces in Iraq’s Diyala province have launched an investigation into a series of armed incidents targeting villages east of Baqubah, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source said the violence began four days ago when unidentified gunmen opened fire for two consecutive days at homes in the villages of Shihab al-Hassouni and Hassan al-Sultan, near the Qanbar area on the outskirts of the subdistrict of Kanaan.

Two days later, the village of Shnawa was targeted with RPG rounds, while late Thursday night the village of Al-Badaa was struck by four mortar shells fired by unknown assailants, the source added.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents, and damage was limited to property, according to the source.

The source indicated that preliminary assessments suggest the attacks may be criminal in nature and linked to personal or tribal disputes among residents of the area.

Security forces have since deployed heavily across the outskirts of Kanaan and opened what the source described as a “major investigation” to determine the circumstances of the incidents and identify those responsible.

Earlier on Friday, Diyala Provincial Council head Omar al-Karawi said the security situation in Al-Badaa remains stable following the mortar attack, describing the incidents as individual acts and confirming that security agencies are pursuing the perpetrators.