US ends TPS for Yemen

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump’s administration has terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Yemen, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Friday, clarifying that Yemen no longer meets the statutory requirements for TPS designation.

In a statement, Noem said allowing TPS beneficiaries from Yemen to remain temporarily in the United States is “contrary to our national interests,” stressing that the program was designed to be temporary and that US national security remains the priority.

Noem explained that Yemeni nationals currently benefiting from TPS, and who have no other legal basis to remain in the United States, will have 60 days to depart voluntarily.

It remains unclear how many Yemenis will be affected by the decision.

TPS is granted to nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions, allowing them to obtain work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.

Yemen was first designated for TPS on September 3, 2015, due to ongoing armed conflict. The designation was extended in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024, according to the official website of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Noem encouraged those leaving to use the “CBP Home” mobile application operated by US Customs and Border Protection to report their departure, noting that the app offers a secure self-departure process that includes a free airline ticket, a $2,600 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.

After the program’s termination takes effect, the Department of Homeland Security will be authorized to detain and deport any Yemeni national without legal residency status whose TPS protection has expired.