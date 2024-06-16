US military announces cargo ship sinking after Houthi attack

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the crew of a cargo ship hit by missiles launched by Houthi (Ansarallah) evacuated the vessel after failing to extinguish the resulting fire.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, "On June 13, Iranian-backed Houthis struck M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, in two separate missile attacks. Today, at approximately 1:45 p.m. (Sanna time), the crew issued a distress call indicating they were abandoning the ship."

CENTCOM added, "M/V Anna Meta responded to render assistance. Anna Meta has recovered the mariners and is transporting them to safety. The crew abandoned ship due to continued fires and an inability to control them."

A sailor was seriously injured in the attack and was evacuated by US forces, CENTCOM said, adding that the Iranian frigate Jamaran was eight nautical miles from the M/V Verbena and did not respond to the distress call.

In the last two days, Ansarallah hit two ships for "violating the ban on reaching ports in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The Ansarallah's spokesperson brig. Gen. Yehya Saree said that the vessel Verbena sank in the Gulf of Aden after being hit by multiple missiles.

"Another ship, TUTOR, was targeted by a drone boat, several ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. It is expected to sink within the next few hours." He said.

On Thursday, the Yemeni armed group renewed its warning to all companies against "engaging with Israel and allowing their ships to dock at ports in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The military stated that failure to comply with this warning would result in these ships being targeted in the operational area of the Yemeni Armed Forces."

Notably, the Houthi attacks reached halfway to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a 20-kilometer-wide passage that serves as the gateway to the Red Sea. Approximately 15% of global shipping traffic transits through this strait to and from the Suez Canal.