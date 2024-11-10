US and UK target Houthi strongholds in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US and UK airstrikes hit Houthi (Ansarallah) sites in Sanaa and Amran, Yemen, for the second time in less than 12 hours.

The latest strikes targeted the "Jarban Camp" in the Sanhan district, southeast of Sanaa, which is used by the Houthi missile force and Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) experts.

Additionally, al-Hafa Camp, located south of Sanaa, was bombed for the second time within a few hours. This same camp was previously targeted last month by American B-2 stealth bombers.

According to Yemeni sources, al-Hafa Camp, which frequently comes under attack, "includes trenches and mountain tunnels dating back to the era of the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh. Ansarallah and IRGC experts use it as a workshop for assembling missiles and drone parts."

The new airstrikes also hit military sites in Harf Sufyan district of Amran Province, near the Saada border.

Today’s airstrikes followed similar attacks a few hours earlier on al-Nahdayn and al-Hafa camps in Al-Sabeen district of Sanaa.

Until the moment, neither Houthis nor the US Central Command confirm the attacks.

Since February 2024, Houthi media reports indicate that the group has downed ten US drones across Yemen. These incidents have occurred in various locations, including Yemen’s territorial waters, disrupting shipping where approximately 12% of global trade passes.

In response, the US has formed an international naval coalition with the UK to counter these threats and launched strikes against Houthi positions.

Ansarallah declared American and British vessels as military targets, aligning their campaign with support for Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have killed about 45,000 Palestinians.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi claimed responsibility for targeting 102 vessels, asserting these actions were “in solidarity with Gaza” against “US-backed Israeli aggression.”