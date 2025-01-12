Houthis target US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced that they conducted a military operation targeting a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea using multiple missiles and drones.

The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree stated that Ansarallah “carried out a joint military operation during the past 24 hours targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its warships in the northern Red Sea region with a number of cruise missiles and drones, and the engagement with the carrier and its related units lasted for 9 hours, and this targeting of the carrier is the fifth since its arrival to the Red Sea.”

Saree further noted that “the operation achieved its goals successfully, forcing the aircraft carrier to leave the theatre of operations and flee to the far north of the Red Sea.”

On Friday, over 20 airstrikes hit Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the port city of Hodeidah, marking the first joint operation against the Houthis by Israel and the US-UK Coalition.

The coordinated strikes targeted underground facilities, ballistic missile depots, and drone storage sites. Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that the airstrikes also hit the Haziz power plant and areas near Al-Sabeen Square during a Gaza solidarity demonstration.

The Houthis, who have intensified attacks against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea since November 2023, claim these actions are in solidarity with Gaza. In response, Washington and London launched airstrikes on Houthi positions in early 2024, leading to significant casualties and infrastructure damage. The Houthis have since declared all American and British ships as military targets, extending their operations to vessels in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and other areas within their reach.