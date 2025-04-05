EXCLUSIVE: Houthis deny Iran pullout reports

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a senior Houthi military commander dismissed reports alleging that Iran has withdrawn its personnel from Yemen and reduced its support for the group amid ongoing US airstrikes.

General Yahya Hassan told Shafaq News the claims were “baseless,” emphasizing that “no official statement has been issued by Iran confirming this.” He insisted that “Tehran continues to provide assistance to Yemen and the Axis of Resistance.”

His remarks came in response to a report published earlier this week by The Telegraph, which quoted a senior Iranian official as saying Tehran had “ordered a pullout” from Yemen to avoid direct confrontation with Washington, instead shifting its focus toward more immediate US threats.

“The cohesion between Iran and the Houthis is still strong, despite all the pressures that have passed on the Middle East,” Hassan said.

He added that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Houthi leader Mahdi Al-Mashat held a phone call during Eid al-Fitr, describing it as evidence of “continued alignment” between the two sides.

“Military operations by the Houthis against the United States and Israel are ongoing,” Hassan said, adding that no negotiations or truce are currently underway. He stressed that any talks would only happen if Israel adheres to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire.

The Houthis began targeting US and Israeli interests in October 2023, launching missiles toward Israel and striking commercial vessels in the Red Sea in declared solidarity with Gaza. These attacks paused during the ceasefire in Gaza, but resumed after its collapse in March 2025, triggering a renewed wave of US strikes in Yemen.

Washington continues to claim that Iranian support remains central to enabling Houthi operations.