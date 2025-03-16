Yemen strikes: Iran condemns, Russia calls for talks

Shafaq News/ Iran has condemned US-led airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, calling them an act of aggression and a violation of international law, while Russia urged diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attacks as a blatant breach of the UN Charter and international law, "The US-British aggression against Yemen aligns with their ongoing support for the genocide of the Palestinian people," the ministry said, calling on the UN Security Council to take action against violations that threaten global stability.

In turn, Moscow focused on de-escalation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone call with his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, called Washington to halt military operations against the Houthis, stressing the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed.

The US launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday evening, hitting dozens of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of the capital, Sanaa.

CENTCOM operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue... pic.twitter.com/DYvc3gREN8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Health, at least 31 people were killed including women and children and more than 20 others were wounded in the attacks.

President Donald Trump defended the strikes as necessary to protect global trade routes and ensure freedom of navigation. He also warned Iran against further support for the Houthis, threatening additional measures. The operation has received logistical support from allies, including the UK, which provided refueling assistance.

The Houthis vowed retaliation, accusing the US and UK of targeting civilians.