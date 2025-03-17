Trump threatens Iran over Houthi attacks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of being behind the Ansarallah (Houthis) attacks on ships in Yemen, stating that any new attack would be considered as having been directed by Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of funding the group, describing them as "Houthi thugs" who have fired missiles at US aircraft and targeted American troops and allies.

The US president further demanded Iran an immediate end to its support for Yemen’s Ansarallah. In his message to the group, Trump warned, "YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!"