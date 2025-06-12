Houthis warn: Iran won’t stand alone if war ignites

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Yemen’s Ansarallah group (Houthis) voiced full support for Iran in the event of an attack by the United States or Israel.

The member of the group’s political bureau Abdullah Al-Nuami told Shafaq News that “the group will stand firmly with Iran and will never abandon it in the face of any American or Israeli aggression.”

He did not clarify the nature of the intervention in support of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s relationship with Ansarallah has developed over the past two decades through ideological, logistical, and military cooperation. While not a direct proxy, the Houthis have become a key regional ally for Tehran.

Earlier, a source from Iraq’s Resistance Coordination Committee revealed that the group is set to hold a high-level meeting in the coming hoursto discuss the latest regional escalation, ongoing US threats, and the possibility of war against Iran.