Houthi strikes follow US airstrikes in Yemen

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched missile attacks on two US aircraft carriers and struck a military target near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Houthi Military Spokesperson Yahya Saree announced in a statement that ballistic missiles were fired at the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Carl Vinson and their escorts in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, marking what the group described as its first strike on the Vinson since its deployment in the region. The Houthis also said they had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Sanaa province.

The group also pointed out it had launched a ballistic missile—of the Zulfiqar type—toward a military site near the Israeli city of Jaffa (Yafa).

The announcement came just hours after US airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa oil port in western Yemen killed at least 74 people and wounded 171, according to Al-masirah Houthis affiliated media. The port, a major node for fuel imports, was hit overnight in what marked one of the deadliest American strikes in the ongoing campaign against the Iran-aligned group.

🎥 مشاهد إضافية وجديدة من جريمة العدوان الأمريكي باستهداف ميناء رأس عيسى النفطي وارتقاء عدد من الشهداء وإصابة العشرات من عمال وموظفي الميناء، بالإضافة إلى استهداف طواقم الإسعاف.#جرائم_العدوان_الأمريكي#جريمة_ميناء_راس_عيسى pic.twitter.com/I8udmvrf8L — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) April 18, 2025

The US Central Command confirmed the strikes but declined to comment on reported civilian casualties. The airstrikes are part of a broader campaign launched in March by President Donald Trump targeting Houthi infrastructure and revenue sources in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described it as a “flagrant violation of international law,” while Hamas said the attack constituted “a war crime and blatant aggression against the sovereignty of Yemen.”

The Houthis have been engaged in escalating confrontations with the US since mid-March, when they resumed their blockade of Israeli-linked shipping routes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.