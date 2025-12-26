Iraq second among importers of Istanbul goods, 11-month figures show

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Istanbul

Iraq ranked second among the largest importing countries of goods and commodities from Istanbul during the first 11 months of 2025, according to data released on Friday by the Istanbul Exporters’ Associations.

In a statement, the association said the value of Istanbul’s exports during the 11-month period rose by 4.5 percent compared with the same period last year, reaching $11.45B.

The association reported that between January and November, Istanbul exporters shipped products to 198 countries. Exports in November alone amounted to $1.025 billion on a monthly basis.

“Istanbul accounted for 5.3 percent of Turkiye’s total foreign exports during the first 11 months of 2025,” the statement added.

The United States topped the list of countries importing from Istanbul by value, with imports worth $711 million, mainly from sectors including grains, pulses, oilseeds and their derivatives, as well as ships and yachts.

Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy in third, fourth, and fifth places respectively.