Iraq imports ~$970M from Turkiye in July

Iraq ranked sixth among importers of Turkish goods in July, with purchases valued at nearly $968M, Turkiye’s Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Sunday.

Turkiye’s overall exports reached $24.94B last month, marking an 11% increase compared to July 2024. Imports stood at $31.38B, up 5.4% year-on-year.

Germany remained Turkiye’s top export destination with $1.97B, followed by the United Kingdom ($1.69B), the United States ($1.57B), the United Arab Emirates ($1.50B), and Italy ($1.1B).