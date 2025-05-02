Billions lost in trade: Iraq's shrinking demand for Turkish imports

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s imports from Turkiye dropped 13.7% in the first quarter of 2025 to $2.59 billion, down from $2.94 billion in the same period last year, the Iraq Future Foundation revealed on Friday.

The foundation’s head, Manar al-Obaidi, reported that 49 of 97 product categories recorded declines. Precious metals and gold showed the largest decrease, which he listed as 490%. Imports of wheat-based products fell 75%, meat 74%, iron 33%, flour 17%, and electrical appliances 8%.

Grain imports rose 93%, fuel 76%, fruit 24%, mechanical equipment 9%, and furniture 8%.

Al-Obaidi linked the drop to Turkish export restrictions, Iraq’s product protection laws, border control measures, and new import delivery systems.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) placed Iraq as the fifth-largest importer of Turkish goods in the first quarter. Turkiye’s total exports reached $65.32 billion, up 2.5% year-on-year, while imports rose 4.5% to $87.81 billion.

Most of Iraq’s imported goods are from Turkiye and Iran, along with smaller volumes from Gulf countries and Jordan.