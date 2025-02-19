Kurdistan's share of Iraq-Turkiye trade reaches $4.25 billion

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region contributed approximately 25% to the $17 billion trade exchange between Iraq and Turkiye in 2024, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced on Wednesday.

In a meeting held with delegations from the Turkish-Iraqi Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TISIAD) and officials from Mersin Port, efforts were discussed to strengthen trade relations and enhance business facilitation for Kurdish traders operating at the Turkish port.

The meeting was attended by key figures including Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Sarwar Kamal Hawari, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Karim Suleiman, and Erbil Chamber Deputy Presidents Kamran Salah Bajker and Marouf Aziz Khan Herki, alongside board members, traders, and business owners.

Chaired by Mohammed Saleh, President of TISIAD, the session also saw participation from the Turkish Consulate's Commercial Section in Erbil, Mersin Port officials, and representatives from Turkish companies.

In his welcoming remarks, Deputy President Kamran Salah Bajker stressed the Kurdistan Region’s role as a vital market for Turkish products and a gateway for transit to other parts of Iraq.

He noted that, by the end of 2024, Turkish exports to Iraq reached $14 billion, with the Kurdistan Region’s share ranging between 20% and 25%.

Bajker also highlighted the presence of 1,064 Turkish company branches in Erbil as evidence of robust bilateral trade relations.

Governor Khoshnaw reaffirmed the strong economic ties between Erbil and Turkish provinces, noting the positive impact on regional trade activity, and expressed hope for improved facilities for traders.

Deputy Ministers from the Ministry of Industry and Agriculture pledged to further enhance trade relations, while the Turkish delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting Kurdish traders and ensuring smoother import operations through Mersin Port.

The meeting concluded with a detailed presentation on Mersin Port’s capabilities. Local traders also shared their concerns about logistical challenges, calling for direct access for truck drivers from the Kurdistan Region to the port to streamline the transportation of goods.