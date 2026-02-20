Iran "better negotiate a fair deal", says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump urged Iranian leadership on Friday to negotiate a “fair deal,” criticizing Tehran’s human rights record.

Trump told reporters at the White House that "people of Iran are a lot different than the leaders of Iran, and it's very, very, very sad situation," adding that 32,000 people were killed there over a "relatively short period of time."

“They were going to hang 800, two weeks ago, some by crane,” Trump added.

In January 2026, Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi describedTrump’s claims that Tehran halted the execution of 800 protest detainees due to his intervention as ompletely false.

Reuters cited two US officials saying US military planning on Iran has reached an advanced stage with options including targeting individuals as part of an attack and even pursuing regime change in Tehran, if ordered by Trump.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran has a maximum of 15 days to reach a “meaningful deal” in the ongoing negotiations or face “bad things,” as Tehran reiterated its “right to continue uranium enrichment.” Iran and the United States resumed Omani-mediated negotiations earlier this month, launching the first round in Muscat on February 6 before holding the second on February 17 at the residence of the Omani ambassador in Geneva.