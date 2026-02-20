Trump denounces the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs, plans 10% global tariff

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday criticized a recent Supreme Court decision that struck down his sweeping tariffs, describing the ruling as deeply disappointing.

Speaking to reporters, Trump vowed to continue implementing tariffs in other ways and announced a 10 percent global tariff under a US trade law known as Section 122.

Later in a post to Truth Social, Trump said that although he disagrees with the Supreme Court’s ruling, it now allows his administration to go “in a different direction” with its tariff and trade policy, “which is even stronger than our original choice.”

Earlier on Friday, the US Supreme Court invalidated the comprehensive tariffs Trump had imposed. The 6–3 ruling focused on tariffs enacted under emergency powers legislation, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs applied to nearly all countries. In its majority opinion, the court concluded that the US Constitution clearly grants Congress the authority to levy taxes, including tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the framers of the Constitution did not assign any part of the taxing power to the executive branch.